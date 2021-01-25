Mayor’s grandson’s Cleveland domestic abuse pretrial postponed while jailed in Parma for high speed weekend chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Frank Q. Jackson is not with us today?” asked Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Marilyn B. Cassidy.
“That’s correct, your honor,” answered Jackson’s attorney, Daniel Tirfagnehu.
Jackson was not in court because he was incarcerated in Parma for leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning after a traffic stop for having windows too tinted.
His bond was set at $50,000.
He took off when a second officer arrived and hit speeds of 100 mph, losing police before he turned himself in later that day.
Jackson faces charges of domestic violence for an incident involving the 21-year-old mother of his child.
A year ago, in January of 2020, Jackson pleaded guilty of hitting an 18-year-old woman with a trailer hitch, serving eight days of a 90-day sentence.
