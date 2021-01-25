North Ridgeville police warn of COVID-19 vaccine scams targeting senior citizens

By Tiarra Braddock | January 25, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 4:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department is advising people to be on high alert when receiving calls about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the department warned that scammers have called local seniors asking for Medicare information, claiming it was needed in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Police say these are criminals posing as Lorain County Public Health officials.

19 News spoke with the Better Business Bureau about scams like this during an interview on Monday:

Law enforcement wants you to keep in mind that Lorain County Health officials would never call you asking for money, health insurance or social security information to get the vaccine.

If you receive a scam call like that, you’re encouraged to report it to your local police department or Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

