People 75 and older, those with disabilities and medical disorders now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

(WOIO) - Starting Monday, Jan. 25, people age 75 and older and people who have both developmental or intellectual disabilities and severe medical disorders will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio.
In order to be eligible, people under the age of 75 must have both a developmental or intellectual disability and one of the following conditions:
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria
- Severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly
- Severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy
- Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant patients
If you believe you or someone you care for meets these requirements, contact your local board of developmental disabilities.
Those who are 75 and older can sign up through local vaccine providers.
Vaccine supplies are limited in Ohio and appointments fill up quickly.
Starting next Monday, Feb. 1, Ohioans 70 years of age or older and employees of K-12 schools that have committed to returning to in-person learning in March become eligible for the vaccine.
96 percent of school districts in Ohio have said they’ll be returning to the classroom at least part time in March.
March will mark a year since many students were sent home because of the pandemic.
