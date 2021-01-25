Reward offered: Accused killer wanted for deadly shooting in parking lot of Northeast Ohio bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement agencies are offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a 2020 murder.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Abdul Muhammad is wanted for aggravated murder in connection to a deadly shooting on Nov. 19, 2020.
According to investigators, Muhammad shot and killed 35-year-old Marquise Bebbs in the parking lot of a Youngstown-area bar near the intersection of East Lucius and South Avenue.
Muhammad and Bebbs were allegedly involved in a fight prior to the shooting.
The 29-year-old murder suspect is a 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. His last known address is in Columbus, but investigators believe he is now in the Cleveland area.
Muhammad should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Muhammad’s location should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
