Straight from the Heart Raffle supports cardiology services at 3 Cleveland hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You could win $100,000 or 39 other prizes if you buy a Straight from the Heart Raffle ticket.
Community West Foundation and Cleveland Clinic Avon, Fairview and Lutheran Hospitals are once again holding the annual event.
The proceeds will go towards supporting cardiology services at Avon, Fairview and Lutheran Hospitals and towards heart healthy initiatives in the community.
Organizers said the raffle money also allowed the hospitals to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators for local recreation facilities, fire departments and the Metroparks.
Free local cardiac screening events were also made possible by this program
For a full list of prizes and to purchase tickets, click here.
Tickets are $100 each or three for $200.
Winners will be announced on Feb. 26.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.