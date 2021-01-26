About a third of health care workers reluctant to get Covid-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Healthcare workers who are hesitating to get vaccinated may be jeopardizing the fight against Covid-19 for everyone.
It is estimated that about a third of all health care workers are reluctant to get the vaccine.
But administrators and public health officials are trying to change minds.
Nurse Barb Stube was concerned about the speed of vaccine development until a trusted hospital pharmacist explained how it works.
“Talking it over, I just felt, you know, whatever the vaccine is going to throw at me cannot be what I was seeing with the actual virus,” she said.
Public health officials are working to address concerns about vaccine safety.
“My message for healthcare workers is please to get vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Experts say more public health education is critical to combat vaccine hesitancy both in healthcare workers and the general population.
