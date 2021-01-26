Akron City Council outlines recommendations for improving police operations, transparency

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council Monday unanimously approved a report which details recommendations for improving the way Akron police operate and interact with the community.
The report comes from the City Council’s Special Committee on Reimagining Public Safety, which was formed in July 2020 and met in a series of 22 meetings.
It touches on topics including police accountability and transparency, community presence, and mental health response.
Recommendations include:
- Ensure the Office of Independent Police Auditor has more resources, including access to records and more employees to investigative civilian complaints and investigations, including officer-involved shootings
- Make more police data and information publicly available online, and on a regular basis
- Have officers spend at least 25% of their time on foot or bike patrols, or meeting with the community
- Improve officer training in responding to mental health emergencies
- Establish a “Pathway to Law Enforcement” program that will allow individuals under 21 years old to be hired into city roles, with the goal of becoming an Akron Police officer once they are old enough
- Consider eliminating the maximum age requirement for applicants (currently at 40 years old)
- Educate the public about technology and equipment used by the department, including an upcoming drone program and the use of less lethal agents
- Implement an online reporting system for minor crimes
The report comes months after protests across the nation demanded more police accountability and transparency following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
According to the City Council’s report, since 2007 Akron police have been responsible for 31 instances of deadly force, including 10 deaths.
“We all have a part to play in creating change in our community,” City Council President Margo Sommerville said. “As legislators, we wanted to take a dive deep into the fact-finding process, to engage in dialogue with our Akron Police Department, learn more about what works, ask questions about what can be improved, and make recommendations that can contribute to meaningful change.”
The next step for City Council is a partnership with the University of Akron; university faculty and students will work with City Council to hold town hall meetings and conduct public surveys.
