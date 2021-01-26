Better Business Bureau advising Northeast Ohioans to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest scam targeting Northeast Ohioans comes in the form of a text with a link to a website.
It offered a 19 News viewer who lives in Brooklyn $1,300 if she participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
“Clicking on a link like that can cause several problems,” said Sue McConnell, CEO, Better Business Bureau Cleveland. “One of which - you could be downloading something awful.”
19 News investigated to see if this offer was legit or a scam.
We called the number included in the questionable text, and a woman claiming to be from a medical company picked up.
The woman told us there weren’t any vaccine trials happening in Brooklyn.
Regardless if the trial was real, McConnell says you should be careful about the personal information you give to someone.
“In many valid clinical trials, they will ask for some basic information about yourself and your health history, but they’re not going to require you to provide Social Security number or bank account information,” McConnell added.
McConnell says you can look up legitimate vaccine trials happening in your area through ClinicalTrials.gov.
“Do your research, before you clink on a link, respond to an email,” said McConnell.
