Man with full cart lunges at Home Depot employee when stopped at door, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A man at the Steelyard Commons Home Depot filled his cart with merchandise and lunged at an employee who tried to stop him while exiting without paying, Cleveland police said.
Cleveland police said on Jan. 12, the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for the items in his cart.
When an employee who was checking receipts tried to stop him, the suspect began pulling the the cart away before he lunged at the employee with something in his hand.
The suspect grabbed a leaf blower and fled to a silver minivan.
According to police, the suspect is 6′1″ about 220 pounds, and in his 30s.
He was wearing a black coat, jeans, kneepads and a tan winter hat at the time of the robbery.
Contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you know who he is.
