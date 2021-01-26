Cleveland kindergarten student accidentally brings gun, drugs to school, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A kindergarten student grabbed the wrong book bag and ended up taking a loaded gun and drugs to school, police said.
According to officers, the child attends St. Adalbert School in the 2300 block of E. 83rd Street.
On Monday morning, officers said the child accidentally took another family member’s bag instead of his own to school.
The child realized the mistake once they arrived at school.
Nobody was hurt.
Vice officers are now investigating the incident.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.