Demand for COVID vaccine still far outpacing the supply

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is certainly, still, more vaccine demand than supply at University Hospitals, according to Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robyn Strosaker, and there does not appear to be a timeline for an end to that supply shortage.
It has become an issue where the hospital system is learning to control what they can control. Dr. Strosaker said U.H. has made it a priority to become as efficient as possible in getting the vaccine out, believing that efficiency may be the engine for more vaccines.
“We’re hearing it may be coming, but we just don’t know when,” Dr. Strosaker said, “We’re also hearing those health systems that can use the vaccine fastest will likely get more vaccine, so that is where our focus is.”
Supply-side problems right now are worrisome, especially to those who are concerned with the health of elderly family members and for some first responders.
“The challenge that we have right now though is that we have a whole lot of health care workers who need the 2nd dose of the vaccine,” Dr. Strosaker said.
Jason Briscoe, the Director of Pharmacy Operations, at Discount Drug Mart, tells 19 News that he has seen progress being made but not to the point where supply is anywhere close to matching the demand.
“If allocations from the feds into the state of Ohio remain the same for the next several weeks, I don’t know that all of the priority group 1B, that really is age-based, 65 and up, that we would be able to protect all patients 65 and up in the next four weeks,” Briscoe said.
Discount Drug Mart is expecting more vaccine today and tomorrow, and like U.H., they believe they have worked at peak efficiency, distributing the vaccine.
“It is important for anyone who is watching; if you haven’t had your dose yet, your day will come, and it will come in the very near future,” Briscoe said.
The positive so far, Briscoe believes, is that the state has been consistent in the number of doses they have been able to deliver, which is a critical piece to keeping vaccine distribution on a patient-level at an efficient pace.
