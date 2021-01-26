Elyria Police search for missing man last seen on Friday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are asking the community to help find Jacob Purcell, who was reported missing on Monday.
Police said Purcell was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday at David Drive Apartments.
Purcell was described as 5′10″ tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair usually worn in a ponytail, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and tan boots.
Call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org if you see Purcell or know where he may be.
After hours, call Elyria Police Dispatch at 440-323-3302.
