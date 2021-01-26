Ohio reports single-day increase of 88 COVID-19 deaths and 4,262 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 10,856 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 872,918 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest in the COVID-19 rollout across the state.
The 24-hour increase of 4,262 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 88 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 109,268 total cases and 1,178 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 45,276 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 6,600 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
