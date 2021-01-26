2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County man pleads guilty to killing his mother on Christmas Eve

Nicholas Sibbio
Nicholas Sibbio(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 5 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man changed his plea to guilty on Thursday to murdering his mother inside their home on Christmas Eve.

Nicholas Sibbio appeared virtually for the change of plea hearing before a Summit County Common Pleas Court judge.

The judge sentenced Sibbio to a term of 15 years to life in prison.

The 41-year-old Copley man turned himself into police hours after his mother’s murder and confessed to the alleged 2020 crime.

Police responded to the Centerview Drive home and found that Sibbio’s 73-year-old mother, Nancy, was beaten to death, according to investigators.

Several of Sibbio’s family members, including his brother, delivered emotional impact statements during Thursday’s hearing.

As part of the plea deal, Sibbio accepted the murder charge in exchange for the others to be dropped.

