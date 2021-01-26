Grand jury indicts Summit County man accused of murdering his mom on Christmas Eve

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted a 41-year-old Copley man for killing his mom inside their home on Christmas Eve.
Copley police said Nicholas Sibbio turned himself in to police several hours after the murder and confessed.
When officers arrived at their home in the 1500 block of Centerview Drive, they found the body of Sibbio’s 73-year-old mom Nancy.
According to Copley police, Sibbio admitted to getting into an early morning argument with his mom before physically assaulting her.
Sibbio is being held on a $1 million bond at the Summit County Jail.
