LeBron James says he’s not thinking of running for Portman’s Ohio US Senate seat once vacant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James and the Lakers took on the Cavaliers in Cleveland for the first time this season, with Los Angeles coming away with a 115-108 win.
Following the game, the Akron native and philanthropist was asked if he would ever consider running for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, which will be vacant in 2022 after Republican Rob Portman announced he will not seek re-election.
“No, I haven’t thought about that at all,” James said while chuckling. “You know, I still got a job to do here. Playing the game at a high level, I want to continue to see what I can continue to do in this beautiful game of basketball.”
“I haven’t even thought about political stance or being in office, and things of that nature on that side,” James added. “That’s definitely not in my thinking now.”
James, through his foundation, helped create the I Promise School in Akron. More recently, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced an initiative to turn Akron’s iconic Tangier building into a community resource center to help families in need.
“It’s just about continuing to change lives and to empower families and empower kids, give them a support system that they once believed wasn’t there,” the Lakers star said.
James said he couldn’t visit the I Promise School during this trip, but he was able to visit with his mother and get a home-cooked meal.
“It felt good to be back home in my haven, my rest haven.”
