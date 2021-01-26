LeBron James sums up secret to his success last night: ‘Home cooking’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No secret to LeBron James’ success last night.
“Home cooking,” James said after scoring a season-high 46 points in the Lakers’ 115-108 win over the Cavaliers.
“You get an opportunity to see your mom, and get a home-cooked meal. Saw my uncle. Just felt good to be back in my haven, my rest haven,” said James.
And it wasn’t just the 46.
It was the 17 in the opening quarter to get the Lakers going, and the 21 in the final quarter to seal the deal. A 34-footer. A turnaround jumper from the corner.
Vintage LeBron.
James said he was inspired by watching Tom Brady the day before. Another G.O.A.T. who’s defying Father Time.
But he was also motivated by a member of the Cavaliers staff, who LeBron says got a little too pumped up when LeBron missed a buzzer beater to close out the third.
”Ha ha,” James laughed. “He’s part of the front office group. He was really excited about me missing that shot, a little bit more excited than I would have liked. But he’s gotta root for his team, obviously. He showcased that. I knew I had another quarter. Fourth quarter is my favorite.”
And so he closed it out with those 21 points in the fourth. More than all of the Cavaliers combined in that quarter. But the Cavs certainly got his attention. They’re young, they’re hungry, and they’re better than many expected at this point.
”JB’s (Bickerstaff) done a helluva job,” James said. “They’ve been drafting well, made a couple of trades, the team is improving. They’ve got some young guards that are very dynamic in Collin (Sexton) and Darius (Garland), and the rest of it they can build around, so they’ve got some very young pieces that they can put their future behind.”
