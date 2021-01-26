Man and woman wanted for stealing several hundred dollars worth of RedBull from Eastlake store

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the duo who stole several hundred dollars worth of RedBull from a store on Jan. 19.
Police said the woman stole half of the store’s RedBull supply and the man helped her swiftly load it all up into their truck before driving off.
Eastlake Police shared the following security camera photos of the theft suspects:
Call police at 440-951-1400, hit 5 for dispatch, and reference # 21-00107 if you recognize them or their truck.
