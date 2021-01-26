3 new deaths, child among 181 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland from Jan. 24-25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were three COVID-19 related deaths in the city reported from Jan. 24-25, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 211 citywide.
There were 181 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city reported from Jan. 24-25, which brings the total cumulative to 223,087 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Thirteen cases were transferred when CDPH learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 81 COVID-19 deaths and 4,278 new cases.
As of Jan. 25, there are 760,837 confirmed cases and 9,602 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 25.2 million cases and 420,439 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.