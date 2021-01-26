Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow showers move through before midnight, chilly Wednesday ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered snow showers will be moving through this afternoon and into this evening.
Our best opportunity for snow is before midnight.
Snow may briefly reduce visibility for commuters.
As the snow winds down, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight.
Bundle up if you have to venture out!
We really won’t warm up much tomorrow.
Highs will only top out in the lower 30s.
A few flurries are possible tomorrow, but our next best opportunity for measurable snow will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as lake effect snow develops.
Occasional lake effect snow bands and squalls will be moving across the area Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning.
These bands will cause rapidly changing, and often deteriorating, conditions as they move through.
Please be alert for changing road conditions, especially if you live in the Snow Belts, from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.