Off-duty Cleveland police officer arrested for OVI in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland police officer was arrested after allegedly crashing into several parked cars while intoxicated.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.
According to Lakewood police, Thomas Hodous was driving eastbound on Edwards Avenue when he lost control of his car and hit the driver’s side of a car in front of the 1200 block of Edwards Avenue.
Hodous’s car then struck a second car which was also parked in the 1200 block of Edwards Avenue.
There were no injuries.
Hodous was charged with OVI and failure to control.
Cleveland city officials told 19 News Hodous is assigned to the Fourth District on basic patrol and is currently on restricted duty pending the outcome of the criminal case.
