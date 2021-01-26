Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - State lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would eventually raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.
State senators Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) and Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) said they plan to introduce the bill “soon.”
Currently, Ohio’s minimum wage is $8.80 an hour.
The planned legislation would increase it to $10 an hour by January 2022, with a $1 increase every year until 2027.
“Raising Ohio’s minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate consumer spending,” Sen. Craig said. “It is very simple: if Ohioans have more money, they will be more likely to spend it. Increasing our state’s minimum wage is not just the right thing to do, it is also a smart investment in our economy.”
Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) said she will introduce similar legislation in the state House of Representatives.
“We can’t afford to stay stuck in the past with poverty-wage jobs that don’t let Ohioans live up to their full potential,” Rep. Kelly said. “Ohio’s minimum wage needs an overhaul to meet the demands of today’s new economy.”
Currently, Washington, D.C. is the only place in America with a $15 minimum wage.
Voters in Florida decided last year to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine opposed raising the state’s minimum wage, which was then $8.30 per hour, during a 2018 gubernatorial debate.
A $15 minimum wage has gained support with Democrats across the country, including President Joe Biden, who signed an executive order last week supporting raising the wage for federal employees.
