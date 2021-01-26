UPDATE: Parma police find 56-year-old man who was missing for nearly a week

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Parma police found William O’Mellan around 8:30 p.m. Monday after somebody reported seeing him walking near Brookpark and Pearl roads.
Original story:
Parma Police are asking for the community to help find 56-year-old William “Billy” O’Mellan, who went missing on Jan. 19.
O’Mellan was described as 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with light brown hair usually worn in a ponytail that is approximately 8″ long, blue eyes, wears glasses, and has an approximately 2″ long salt-and-pepper beard with a mustache.
Police said he was last seen near Snow Road and Bridge Road wearing a knee-length black wool trench coat, royal blue fleece zip-up hoodie, orange T-shirt, flannel blue jeans that are cuffed to expose the orange, brown, and gold fleece, tan winter boots with a zipper in the front, a navy blue winter ski mask, a white face mask, and possibly a baseball cap.
He may now be in the Cleveland area, according to police.
Police said O’Mellan is in need of medications he does not have on him and may appear to be confused.
Call Parma Police at 440-885-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
