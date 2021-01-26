Pediatric center in eastern suburb of Northeast Ohio at center of vaccine study for children

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled on Green Road just north of Cedar, Senders Pediatrics will make a contribution extending far beyond Cleveland’s East side suburbs.
“How many small, independent practices in Cleveland, Ohio get to say they’re able to save millions of people’s lives,” says Dr. Shelly Senders, founder and CEO of the practice. “Part of the reason we do clinical trials and why we’ve been doing it for 20 years is we do have an opportunity to make a difference, not just today, but tomorrow.”
One of those participants making a difference for tomorrow, 14-year-old Caroline Danford, a sophomore at Shaker Heights High School.
“It feels great that I can be changing lives possibly and changing people’s thoughts about the vaccine,” says Danford. “I thought it was a great opportunity and I’d love to help out my community and anything to see if this vaccine can happen.”
Pfizer is testing the efficacy of the vaccine for kids 12 to 15 years old and will start testing kids 5 to 11 over the summer, also at Senders Pediatrics.
Coronavirus seems milder in kids, but Dr. Senders knows the study is important.
“Children are not little adults, so that’s why all trials that are done in adults are also done in children,” says Senders. “One of the most hopeful things in our challenging times is how many young people really want to make a difference. How many of them really care about other people. How many of them want to produce something that will save other people’s lives.”
Pfizer will work to get the pediatric vaccine approved later this year.
