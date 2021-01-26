The Pride of Perry: Pirates football alum named LA Chargers head coach

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - When Brandon Staley was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, no place was more charged up than the one 2,400 miles away, his hometown of Perry.
Staley was their starting quarterback from 1999-2000.
“It’s real exciting for the people that know him around here, and the people that would embrace Perry football,” said Mike Ryan, a former offensive assistant at Perry.
Staley led the Pirates to the state quarterfinals in 2000.
He was not the most talented player they have ever had, but he was easily the best prepared.
“Brandon always was very intense, he always studied game film,” said Pat Giannell, another former assistant. “He was always focused on the task at hand.”
“He was very knowledgeable, the questions he would ask would be questions that another coach would ask,” said Ryan. “It was like having another coach on the field.”
Staley never stopped preparing like crazy.
It got him all the way to the NFL.
He went from being the defensive coordinator at John Carroll University in 2016 to coaching outside linebackers with the Chicago Bears in 2017.
It was a huge leap, but one that did not shock Ryan. “Does it surprise us that he made it that far this soon? No. Not the way he lives life.”
Perry is absolutely a Browns town, but that might get tested when they take on the Chargers.
“Around here, I think everyone will be a Browns fan until they play the Chargers,” said Giannell. “I’d have to root for Brandon.”
Who could blame anyone from Perry?
He is one of their own. Los Angeles is just borrowing him.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.