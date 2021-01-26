String of robberies reported Monday in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A string of robberies targeted one business and two other people Monday evening in Akron.
Around 6:20 p.m., officers got to Family Food & Deli on the 1200 block of South Arlington Street, where the first robbery took place.
The store clerk told police the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at him.
The suspect ran away from the store with an unknown amount of money.
The clerk described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years-old, wearing a black and blue shirt, black pants, and tan boots.
Just 20 minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of Hazel Place.
The victim in that incident told Akron police the victim pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to a parked vehicle.
A fight then broke out over the keys, during which the suspect fired a gun before running away without the car.
Nobody was injured in that incident.
Just moments later, officers responded to a reported carjacking on the 500 block of E. Buchtel Avenue.
The victim told police he was waiting at a stoplight at Carroll and Fountain streets when the suspect went up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car.
The victim got out of the car and the suspect fled off in the vehicle, a silver Mercedes Benz.
The suspect crashed the victim’s car into gas pumps at Sparks HVAC on 700 E. Market Street just minutes later, running away before police arrived.
Police said the suspect in the carjacking is between 25-35 years old and just over 6′ tall, with short hair; he was wearing a black coat and blue jeans during the carjacking.
Akron police said the suspect in all three robberies may be the same person.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS with any information.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
