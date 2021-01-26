Video shows Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson flee from Parma police, pull officer with car before chase

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department released dash and body camera video that shows officers try to apprehend the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson before he fled, triggering a high-speed pursuit.
Frank Q. Jackson was initially stopped by Parma police just after midnight on Jan. 24 for a tinted windows violation in the area of State Road near Brookpark Road, according to detectives.
“Are you related to the mayor?,” one of the officers could be heard asking Jackson.
Police said Jackson first consented to a search of the vehicle, but he eventually fled off as one of the Parma officers repeatedly asked him to step out of the car.
According to a police spokesperson, one of the responding officers held onto the car as Jackson accelerated from the scene. He was pulled a short distance and suffered minor injuries.
It was later discovered by the Parma police officers after Jackson fled that there was a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a December 2020 domestic violence case in Cleveland.
Parma police called off the pursuit after Jackson reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour along I-90. He eluded police, but later turned himself into the custody of Parma police several hours later.
The 24-year-old appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Monday on charges that have since bound over as felonies to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, including failure to comply with a police order.
In addition to the pending domestic violence litigation, Jackson was also actively on probation dating back to a January 2020 assault conviction. He was sentenced to 18 months probation for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June 2019.
Jackson is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail, a Parma police spokesperson said.
This story will be updated.
