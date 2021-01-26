Vintage LeBron in return to Cleveland; James scores 46 as Lakers beat Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a classic LeBron James performance in Cleveland.
Except this one was against the Cavs.
James sparkled with 46 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the pesky Cavs 115-108 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
James hit 19 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 11 three-pointers.
He added 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 38 minutes.
Andre Drummond paced the Cavs with 25 points and 17 rebounds.
Cedi Osman added 20 and Collin Sexton had 17 for Cleveland.
The loss is the Cavs’ 2nd straight after back-to-back wins over Brooklyn.
The Cavs are back in action Wednesday against Detroit.
