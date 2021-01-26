String of burglaries reported in Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department said that it is investigating a series of residential burglaries.
Five break-ins have occurred since Jan. 22 on the West end of the city, according to a department Facebook post. The homes were all unoccupied at the time of the burglaries.
Burglaries have happened in the early evening just after dark on Lexington Court, Prince Charles Avenue, Inverness Circle, Forest Lake Drive, and Royal Woods Place, according to the post.
Police suspect the burglaries have occurred between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. when many people are still awake, the post said. Suspects appear to walk through backyards and authorities say they have been seen with flashlights.
Police have not made any arrests in relation to these break-ins and are still developing descriptions of the suspects or any vehicle that may be involved.
Westlake police ask anyone with information to contact dispatch at 440-871-3311.
“This string of burglaries is not isolated to Westlake,” police wrote in their post. “Our investigators have been in contact with surrounding cities who are experiencing the same issues.”
The police reminded residents that they can arrange crime prevention assessments of homes and businesses and can provide tips for protecting property and safety to homeowners associations or other organizations. Contact Lieutenant Dancy at jdancy@westlakepolice.us to arrange an appointment.
