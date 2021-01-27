Beachwood hands out COVID-19 care packages to those in need

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One hundred boxes filled with food and other pandemic supplies like face masks and hand sanitizers are available for anyone in Beachwood who needs it.
Vera Hibler picked one up for her 88-year-old mother.
“I think she feels isolated at home because we don’t allow her to go out and socialize,” she said.
Mayor of Beachwood Martin S. Horwitz said he wanted to do this because he knows about the pain and depression families are going through in the area.
“Struggling with the pandemic they may have lost their job they are living below poverty level,” Horwitz said.
So how do you pick up one of the boxes if you need one?
All you need to do is call the Community Service department at City Hall.
Their phone number is 216-464-1070.
In addition to the care packages, Community Services Director Derek Schroeder said the city is also doing wellness checks.
“So if there’s a senior in town or a son or daughter whose mom or dad is in town that wants to be checked up on we will give those seniors a call once a week even just to check in,” he said.
The mayor is doing everything he can to keep his residents safe.
“We’re not going to be out of this for many months we still have to wear a mask, social distance, and wash our hands,” Horwitz added.
Hibler says she’s happy to receive a package that will encourage others to have each other’s back.
“I think this is a wonderful opportunity to for the community to come together and help support one another during times of pandemic and even if there isn’t a pandemic,” she said.
