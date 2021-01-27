Canton officer struck by alleged drunk driver on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton police officer is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver Tuesday evening.
Canton police said the officer was parked on a closed portion of I-77, when the suspect drove thru numerous barricades and slammed into his cruiser.
The officer and the alleged drunk driver were both treated and released from local hospitals.
The driver, whose name has not been released, is facing a number of traffic offenses as well as felony possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.