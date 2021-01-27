Canton officer struck by alleged drunk driver on I-77

(Source: Canton police)
By Julia Tullos | January 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 3:43 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton police officer is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver Tuesday evening.

Canton police said the officer was parked on a closed portion of I-77, when the suspect drove thru numerous barricades and slammed into his cruiser.

Canton officer struck on I-77 Jan. 26.
The officer and the alleged drunk driver were both treated and released from local hospitals.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is facing a number of traffic offenses as well as felony possession of a controlled substance.

