Cleveland Department of Health received 3,923 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints since mid-March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health’s latest report shows it has received 3,923 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints from Mar. 20, 2020 - Jan. 26, 2021
This is 15 more than what was received by Jan. 12.
Of the 3,923 complaints, the CDPH said 1,196 were mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 1,839 were mask non-compliance allegations, and 768 were social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.
According to the CDPH, 503 complaints were of restaurants, 473 of private residences, 406 of bars, 398 of retail establishments, and 237 from grocery stores.
The top five establishments with the most number of complaints were TownHall with 62, Jack Casino with 43, Greater Cleveland RTA with 36, Steelyard Commons Walmart with 31, and Tavern of Little Italy with 29, according to the CDPH.
Those top five establishments did not have any COVID-19 non-compliance complaints reported between Dec. 8 - Jan. 26.
