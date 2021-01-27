Cleveland elderly unable to get vaccine due to a handful of barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What if we told you your mom, dad, or grandparents weren’t going to get the vaccine because you weren’t around?
According to Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones, it’s happening right here in Cleveland.
“Just yesterday, three of my residents passed away,” said Jones.
Cleveland Councilman Basheer Jones told the city’s department of public health we have a crisis on our hands, and it’s deeper than we initially thought.
“There’s residents who don’t have family; they are in their homes alone,” said Jones “this is the time we show that we love our elders, and we do that through simple communication.”
Jones told 19 news that the ones who should be first in line to get the vaccine are being left behind; he says there is a major technology gap.
Many of his residents in the 7th ward do not have the internet or the communication tools to get the information they need. And those who have the communication ability lack transportation.
Jones says we have to think beyond those who live in living facilities.
“Every senior day the city puts together this big event, and we have a massive van, and a ton of buses that go and pick them up and we show that we love our elder,” said Jones “this is the time that we truly show that we love our elders this is the moment. "
Yesterday the department of public health couldn’t give the councilman a clear solution to his resident’s problems, but he has a few ideas of his own.
“Let’s send those vans out, let’s connect with grass-root organizations, let’s connect with churches and mosques and synagogues places that our people respect and trust,” said Jones, “and let’s get them to one central location.”
As the vaccine rollout continues to snowball, Jones prays that his residents wont get left behind as more and more people become eligible.
“Lets move together so that we make sure we achieve our goal, which is to have a healthy city,” said Jones “it doesn’t make sense that we are the health capitol of the world, and we have some of the sickest people. "
