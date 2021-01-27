Cleveland Latino community pleads for Spanish interpreters to help with COVID-19 barriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community leaders like Juan Molina Crespo are working hard to make sure the Latino community has all the information they need when it comes to COVID-19.
Hospitalization rates are the highest among Latinos, according to CDC figures: 3.2 times greater than the rate among non-Hispanic whites. More than 700 Latino patients per 100,000 are hospitalized with the virus, compared to less than 225 non-Hispanic white patients..
“Fundamentally we have to take change in our community and lead it and institutions will follow,” said Molina Crespo who is the executive director of the Hispanic Alliance, an advocacy and leadership organization that focuses on Northeast Ohio’s Hispanic community.
But with countless barriers the job can be difficult.
Molina Crespo along with clinical psychologist Evelyn Rivera believe Latino culture is a good place to start when it comes to tackling the virus.
“The role of family and personalism is really destroying our families,” said Rivera.
Because the Latino community prides themselves on being family oriented and hands on with their neighbors it is opening them up to spreading the virus even more, she explained.
There are also a lot of external boundaries the Latino community faces. One of them is language.
Councilwoman Jasmin Santana said there are no Spanish-language contact tracers here in Cleveland.
Santana believes we need to get this fixed, and third party interpreters are not the way to do it.
“Hire bilingual workers that are culturally relevant, and then they’re able to build that trust with the family,” said Santana.
Rivera and a group of her colleagues have already started translating important information.
Additionally, Molina Crespo and his team are currently working on connecting religious organizations and other community leaders to help educate and inform the Latino community on the virus and vaccine.
