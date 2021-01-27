Cleveland Metropolitan School District releases COVID-19 vaccination plan for employees

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) CEO Eric Gordon released a plan Monday for getting district staff vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees of select Ohio school districts will begin receiving vaccines the week of Feb. 1; however, neither Cleveland Schools nor any other school district in Cuyahoga County will be among the first group of districts receiving the vaccine.
Gordon said he expects the Cleveland district to start receiving the first doses of the vaccine the week of February 8th and that the entire process including the consideration of when to bring students back to school must be done efficiently.
“Rushing the last literally few weeks and getting it wrong would be more dangerous after having worked this whole time than getting it right and opening effectively and smoothly,” he said.
Gordon said the CMSD vaccination plan is designed to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible for employees by covering any costs associated with the vaccine, giving incentives (such as an additional personal day for the 2021-22 school year) to employees who get vaccinated, and providing paid time off for employees to get the vaccine and recover from any potential side effects.
“Our initial surveying, which has just begun, shows about 85 percent of our employees are ready to be vaccinated, we just need to get those vaccines here in Cleveland,” Gordon said.
CMSD it will set up vaccination clinics at Max Hayes High School and East Tech.
A plan released by CMSD breaks down staff into five vaccination groups:
- Group 1: Employees already working in-person, including non-public school employees and operations employees (such as custodians, security officers, secretaries, bus drivers, etc)
- Group 2: Operations employees who are being called back to work, including bus drivers; school-based administrators, with one administrator per building prioritized; network leaders; Cleveland Teacher’s Union educators providing services to students in Phase 1A hybrid, spring sports athletic coaches
- Group 3: Remaining school-based administrators; SYTE family support specialists/ wraparound school coordinators; CollegeNow advisors; mental health agency providers (including Applewood, Beachbrook, Bellfaire, etc); teacher’s union educators providing services to students in Phase 1B hybrid
- Group 4: Teacher’s union educators providing services to students in Phase 2 Hybrid; students teachers; substitute teachers; central office school-based support teams (action team coaches, etc)
- Group 5 (if permitted): Central office staff, Board of Education members
There are currently no plans to vaccinate students.
Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for those 16 years of age and older; Moderna’s vaccine can be administered to those 18 and up.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.