COVID-19 vaccine to be available for educators in some Ohio districts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Next week, the state will make 91,000 COVID-19 vaccines available to some K-12 educators and school personnel who are necessary to provide in-person schooling.
Among the first to be eligible are school personnel in districts and schools in Allen, Athens, Butler, Columbiana, Delaware, Franklin, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery, and Summit counties, according to an Ohio Department of Health announcement.
The vaccination process will begin with Cincinnati Public Schools, which will begin offering vaccinations to their staff later this week.
The vaccine is scarce and as a result the process will take weeks, according to the department of health. The goal is to have first doses administered by the end of February.
The school personnel are part of phase 1B of the state’s vaccination program. To be eligible to receive the vaccine districts had to commit to remaining or returning to in-person learning - either in a full-time or hybrid model - by March 1, according to the department of health announcement.
The department of health said that districts that are eligible to get the vaccines next week should have already been notified. The rest will be notified of their scheduled dates by the end of next week.
Teachers and staff with questions should contact their administrator, the announcement said.
