Driver turns himself in for North Olmsted hit and run accident

70-year-old North Olmsted man struck by car while trying to help crash victim
By Julia Tullos | January 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:00 AM

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit and run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man turned himself in to North Olmsted police Wednesday morning.

North Olmsted police said he was the driver in a hit and run accident on Jan. 17. (Source: North Olmsted police)

North Olmsted police said Christopher Garcia, 37, of Brook Park, stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 and then fled the scene.

North Olmsted police said the driver of this Hummer hit an elderly man on Jan. 17. (Source: North Olmsted police)

According to police, Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home when a car hit a telephone pole.

Ruscin ran outside and while he was helping the first driver, he was struck by Garcia’s red Hummer, police said.

Paramedics rushed Ruscin to Fairview Hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally.

He was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Hospital.

Family members told 19 News Ruscin suffered a broken femur, pelvis and sternum and will spend about eight-10 weeks in the hospital.

Police are questioning a 37-year-old Brook Park man. (Source: North Olmsted police)

Garcia is charged with not stopping after an accident, a felony.

