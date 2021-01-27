Driver turns himself in for North Olmsted hit and run accident

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit and run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man turned himself in to North Olmsted police Wednesday morning.
North Olmsted police said Christopher Garcia, 37, of Brook Park, stuck Richard Ruscin around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 and then fled the scene.
According to police, Ruscin was inside his Clague Road home when a car hit a telephone pole.
Ruscin ran outside and while he was helping the first driver, he was struck by Garcia’s red Hummer, police said.
Paramedics rushed Ruscin to Fairview Hospital and started blood transfusions because he was bleeding internally.
He was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Hospital.
Family members told 19 News Ruscin suffered a broken femur, pelvis and sternum and will spend about eight-10 weeks in the hospital.
Garcia is charged with not stopping after an accident, a felony.
