Families of Northeast Ohio nursing home residents yearn for guidance on vaccines and visitation

We know the COVID-19 public health emergency has been very difficult on residents of long-term care facilities. Not only are residents at particular risk of illness and death from the coronavirus itself, they may also be experiencing loneliness and isolation due to the restrictions on visitation in the facilities. The Sixth Amended Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities, with Exceptions outlines opportunities for residents and their families and loved ones to visit safely when possible. Even if facilities are restricting visits due to outbreaks or widespread community spread, compassionate care visits are still possible. Examples of compassionate care situations include, but are not limited to: