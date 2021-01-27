Fire damages home in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Cleveland firefighters were called out to the home in the 6600 block of Sebert Avenue just before 10 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said they saw smoke coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and told 19 News the cause remains under investigation.
No firefighters were injured and nobody was inside the home.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.