$10,000 bond set for Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland’s mayor, on felony charge stemming from police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, appeared in Cuyahoga County court on Wednesday morning after he drove away from police during a traffic stop in Parma over the weekend.
The younger Jackson was pulled over for having too dark of a tint on the windows of his car. He refused to let police search his car and led them on a chase with speeds that reached more than 100 miles per hour.
The 24-year-old Jackson appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Monday on charges, which he took the stand for Wednesday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
He’s facing felony charges, including failure to comply with a police officer. He was also on probation at the time of the incident for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June 2019.
The Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $10,000 for Jackson, who is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
