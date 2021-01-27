$10,000 bond set for Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland’s mayor, on felony charge stemming from police chase

$10,000 bond set for Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland’s mayor, on felony charge stemming from
By Steph Krane | January 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 1:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, appeared in Cuyahoga County court on Wednesday morning after he drove away from police during a traffic stop in Parma over the weekend.

The younger Jackson was pulled over for having too dark of a tint on the windows of his car. He refused to let police search his car and led them on a chase with speeds that reached more than 100 miles per hour.

[ Video: Cleveland mayor’s grandson flee from Parma police; officer pulled by car before chase ]

The 24-year-old Jackson appeared in Parma Municipal Court on Monday on charges, which he took the stand for Wednesday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He’s facing felony charges, including failure to comply with a police officer. He was also on probation at the time of the incident for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June 2019.

Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland’s mayor, appears in Cuyahoga County court on felony charge

Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland’s mayor, appears in Cuyahoga County court on felony charge http://bit.ly/3cgK2hW

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $10,000 for Jackson, who is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.