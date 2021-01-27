17-year cicadas to emerge in Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The year was 2004. Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in a college dorm room, the final episode of “Friends” aired, and Ken Jennings won 74 games on “Jeopardy!”
There was also something else going on in 2004; the periodical cicadas that will provide background noise for us this summer went underground.
Although there are annual cicadas that emerge, as their name suggests, every year, periodical cicadas go underground in either 13- or 17-year cycles.
Spring 2021 will mark the start of a once-every-17-year mating season for these 2021 cicadas, known as Brood X.
That means you’ll be hearing lots of chirping in the summer evenings.
According to cicadamania.com, cicadas typically emerge in the middle of May, once the weather starts to get warmer. A warm, rainy day is often the final push for these insects to come out from almost two decades of living underground.
Southwestern Ohio also sees a lot of these cicadas, but they’ve also been reported in Northeast Ohio.
“Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue,” said Eric Day, an entomologist in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology told CBS News. “Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is.”
And if the cicadas aren’t enough, don’t worry; the Lake Erie midges will also be back (but quieter!) this summer.
