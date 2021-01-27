4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts

4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts
4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams | January 27, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 2:18 PM

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men are facing charges in connection to a string of break-ins and thefts in Stark County.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the men, who are accused of stealing more than $10,000 of vehicles, tools, tires and wheels.

Stark County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the stolen items.
Stark County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the stolen items. (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

The items were stashed at Kyle Bowers’ home, located on Kenyon Avenue NW, Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Bowers, 25, was charged with receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and grand theft.

Casey Dotson, Jr., 26, was charged with receiving stolen property, according to a press release.

Kenneth Duncan, 33, was charged with breaking and entering and grand theft, authorities said.

Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Findley, 19, was charged with grand theft.

4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts
4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts (Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)

The break-ins and thefts occurred at residences, businesses and vehicles and spanned from Nov. 8 to Jan. 18, according to a press release.

Authorities found property from Perry Township, Beach City, and Massillon at Bowers’ home.

I commend the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit for identifying the critical connections in this case. They have successfully put a stop to the string of criminal activity in this community and are helping to bring justice to all of the victims involved.
George T. Maier, Stark County Sheriff

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.