4 men charged in string of Stark County break-ins, thefts

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men are facing charges in connection to a string of break-ins and thefts in Stark County.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the men, who are accused of stealing more than $10,000 of vehicles, tools, tires and wheels.
The items were stashed at Kyle Bowers’ home, located on Kenyon Avenue NW, Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said Bowers, 25, was charged with receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and grand theft.
Casey Dotson, Jr., 26, was charged with receiving stolen property, according to a press release.
Kenneth Duncan, 33, was charged with breaking and entering and grand theft, authorities said.
Stark County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Findley, 19, was charged with grand theft.
The break-ins and thefts occurred at residences, businesses and vehicles and spanned from Nov. 8 to Jan. 18, according to a press release.
Authorities found property from Perry Township, Beach City, and Massillon at Bowers’ home.
