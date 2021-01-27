1 new death, child among 72 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 212 citywide.
There were 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,156 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Thirteen cases were transferred when CDPH learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day increase of 88 COVID-19 deaths and 4,262 new cases.
As of Jan. 26, there are 763,650 confirmed cases and 9,678 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 25.3 million cases and 423,653 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
