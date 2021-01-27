Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy and colder today; temperatures remaining in the 20s in most neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Persistent cloud cover across the area today. The air mass continues to get colder. I can’t rule out a few flakes here and there with the wind off of the lake, but it will be mainly dry today. Temperatures will move very little in the middle to upper 20s. Arctic air will be in place by tomorrow morning. Lake effect snow bands will begin to set up this evening. The air is pretty dry so I’m not seeing widespread heavy snow totals. I went with a general Trace to 2 inches of snow by 7:00 a.m. You always have to watch out for these lake snow bands though as they can make travel hazardous driving through them. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be around 20 degrees area wide. A blustery night is forecast as well with a north wind at 10-20 mph. This will send wind chills well in the teens and even some single digits tomorrow morning. Lake effect snow will continue to stream in.