Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow develops Wednesday night, continues through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cloudy and cold late-January day is ongoing across Northeast Ohio.
A broad upper level disturbance will move east across our area tonight, facilitating the development of lake effect snow.
If you’ll be traveling around the area tonight, tomorrow, or Friday, plan for lake effect snow bands and squalls.
Remember, this is lake effect, so it won’t be snowing everywhere all the time.
These will be occasional, on-again, off-again bands that move over the region from tonight through Friday.
The areas most impacted by this snow will be Cuyahoga County and east into the Primary Snow Belt.
Communities west of Lorain won’t see much, if any, snow Thursday or Friday.
In terms of total snowfall accumulation, we’re looking at a trace to 2″ tonight, and a trace to 2″ tomorrow, all accumulating where snow squalls persist.
In the short term, tonight will be very cold, with temperatures falling down to about 20 degrees by morning.
Brr!
The numbers won’t move much tomorrow.
Highs will only climb into the low 20s.
In fact, highs will be in the 20s through Saturday.
We won’t get back to above 32 degrees until late Sunday morning.
The next thing we’ll be watching for you is an area of low pressure that is expected to move up the Ohio Valley Saturday night.
At this time, it looks like snow may overspread our region as soon as Saturday night, and will continue through Sunday and into Monday.
It’s still very early, and a lot can change between now and Sunday.
We’ll be watching this system closely over the coming days.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.