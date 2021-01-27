Not all heroes wear capes: Rumpke driver saves puppy left in backpack

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A puppy is safe, and a Rumpke driver is being hailed a hero.
Earlier Wednesday, Aaron Kinsel was on his route in Colerain Township when he noticed a backpack that had been thrown out. While it probably looked like a normal backpack, Kinsel noticed something was moving inside of it, according to the company’s social media post.
Kinsel decided to open the backpack, and inside he found a 10-week old puppy, Rumpke wrote.
”I was on my route, I just happen to see a backpack while I was backing down the road to pick up some cans,” explains Kinsel. “Pulled up to where the backpack was at. I really thought nothing of it till I got out, and kind of just looked at it and seen it started to move. So, I went and took a look at the inside of it, and seen a puppy.”
He got the puppy out and wrapped it up in a hoodie for warmth.
The puppy was taken to the vet where it is now being cared for.
