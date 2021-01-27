ODJFS tech upgrades are ready; Agency can now take more pandemic-related unemployment applications

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Wednesday it is finalizing system updates sooner than expected.
That means that more than 95,000 additional Ohioans will be able to begin claiming unemployment benefits as early as this weekend, the agency said in a press release.
The programming updates for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, or PEUC as it’s known, will be completed on January 31. Those updates were required by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed on December 27.
That legislations extended and amended many of the federal pandemic unemployment programs that the CARES Act created. These new complexities have taken time for states to implement, the release said.
Now, ODJFS says it expects to implement the following provisions on the dates below. Here’s what the release says:
- January 31 – Additional 11 weeks of PEUC As a result, more than 95,000 additional Ohioans will be eligible to receive these benefits, including many of those who formerly received Federal-State Extended Benefits. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments. The CARES Act provided up to 13 weeks of PEUC benefits for Ohioans who exhausted their maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits, through December 26. The new legislation provides an additional 11 weeks of PEUC, but new programming is necessary to make them available to claim.
- February 6 – New PUA Applications, Payment Fix As a result, Ohioans new to PUA will be able to apply, claim weeks and receive benefits. In addition, an estimated 155,453 PUA claimants who had balances on their accounts of up to 7 weeks can again be paid, provided they have no other issues holding their claims. Eligible individuals also will receive the $300 FPUC payments. ODJFS is currently paying unemployment benefits to more than 245,000 Ohioans. This includes nearly 98,000 who are receiving a form of traditional unemployment benefits and more than 144,000 who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). All claimants eligible for these programs between December 27 and March 13 also will receive the supplemental $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.
Visit ODJFS website at jfs.ohio.gov/caa for updates on the implementation dates. Answers to frequently asked questions and an infographic showing all the available unemployment programs is available at unemployment.ohio.gov.
