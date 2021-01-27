Ohio troopers seize $140,000 worth of methamphetamine after driver parks car in prohibited spot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol took two California men into custody and seized 14 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent arrest at an interstate rest area.
According to the OSHP, troopers approached a 2019 Chevrolet on Monday morning parked in a prohibited location at a rest area on I-70 in Madison County.
Criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to contraband in the car, which prompted a probable cause search.
During the search, troopers recovered approximately $140,000 worth of methamphetamine.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Rios, and 22-year-old passenger Josue Picazo-Puga were jailed and charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine.
If convicted, the two California men could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
