Ohio’s curfew to be changed to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine tweets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor said that if Ohio meets a certain threshold, the overnight curfew would be pushed back to a start time of 11 p.m. instead of the current 10 p.m. restrictions, which is what has been in place since mid-November 2020.
The new curfew is slated to begin Jan. 28, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Twitter account.
Hospitalization utilization is what DeWine looked at to make the decision.
The governor’s announcement is giving some local bars and restaurants a glimmer of hope.
“It definitely gives us something to look forward to, you know, with springtime coming around,” Trent Musal, general manager at Beer Head, previously said. “They’ve already canceled the St. Patrick’s Day parade, unfortunately, but hopefully looking forward to things like Indians Opening Day, and we’ve also got the NFL draft this year.”
According to DeWine, if Ohio’s hospitalization use remains at 3,500 COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days, he would amend the curfew to 11 p.m.
As of Wednesday, the hospitalization threshold was reached seven days in a row.
Hospitals across Ohio maintained a maximum of 2,500 COVID-19 patients for a week straight.
If the numbers increase again, the curfew could go back to 10 p.m., DeWine said.
Musal said since the 10 p.m. curfew was put in place, they’ve been forced to lay off some employees. So even an extra hour could help.
“I think it’ll make a huge difference because especially on the weekends, for example, people are used to going out a little later,” said Musal. “Dinner is at 8, nine o’clock as compared to 6 or 7, so when you’re closing at 10, it cuts quite a bit out of it.”
Some bars haven’t even reopened since the shutdown in March.
Porco’s Tiki Lounge in Ohio City is still closed, and the owner says even if the curfew’s extended, he won’t reopen.
“When they took away people being able to sit at the bar without dividers and things of the sort, that is essentially what shut us down, and I refuse to open to that point because until we can open as what we built Porco to be, I wouldn’t want it to be anything less,” explained Stefan Was, owner of Porco Tiki Lounge.
Was said he will reopen eventually, but he is hanging on until the restrictions loosen more. He is hoping that with the vaccine, things will get back to normal sometime this year.
The curfew was initially introduced to limit person-to-person contacts. It lasts until 5 a.m.
Unnecessary and non-essential travel is prohibited.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.