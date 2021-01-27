Many questions remain over availability of COVID 19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The elusive quest for the COVID 19 vaccine is taking place all over Northeast Ohio.
The big known players in the drug store world are primarily corporate-run.
Getting them to commit to a date and time when they plan to roll out their COVID plans is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Still, for Cleveland residents like Halle Watson Gordon, it’s a no brainer that everyone should get the vaccine.
“It’s so important that we each get vaccinated. What will happen if we don’t get vaccinated; we will continue to wear these masks for another year or two years possibly”, said Gordon.
The CVS in Lyndhurst off Mayfield Road is all set to roll out the vaccine for seniors Thursday. A high-level source tells 19 News that they plan on vaccinating individuals with the Pfizer vaccine.
19 News conducted an informal survey of various pharmacies recently from Rite Aid, Walgreens, and CVS.
Yes, the vaccine is available, but exactly how one can get it is the million-dollar question. Regardless Chante Ellis will tell you it’s not about age; it’s about whether or not she plans to take the vaccine.
“I’m not 75, and I am not going to take it. It’s just so new I am not going to take it”, said Ellis.
